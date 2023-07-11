The North Platte Area Children's Museum will have a Nerf Wars event on July 22.

With four age divisions, the 6 to 8 division is first at 2 p.m. They will be followed by 9 to 11, 12 to 16 and 17 and older.

Bring a Nerf blaster and eye protection — the museum will provide ammo. Tickets are $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members.

"We wanted to give families a chance to come together and have some fun," said Melody Miller, director of the North Platte Area Children's Museum. "We think this is a great way for everyone to enjoy a day of friendly competition — don't miss out."

The schedule is:

2 p.m. — 6 to 8 year old.

4 p.m. — 9 to 11 year old.

6 p.m. — 12 to 16 year old.

9 p.m. — Adults 17-plus.

Parents are welcome and encouraged to join their children. Each participant needs their own ticket and eye protection. Tickets are available at the North Platte Area Children's Museum, 314 N. Jeffers St., North Platte, or by calling 308-532-3512.