Kristi Burchfell of Wichita, Kansas, will be the featured speaker for the North Platte Christian Women's Club monthly brunch at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.

Steve Foster will have a presentation on woodworking and the music will come from vocalist and pianist Linda Logsdon.

Reservations are required by Friday by calling Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081.