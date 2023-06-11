Adults and youth who would like to learn about grasses, forbs and range management can attend the range judging workshop on from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Logan County Fair Grounds.

The workshop will be followed by a contest at 5:30 p.m. at Diamond Bar Ranch near the north edge of Stapleton.

Pre-registration is required.

The objectives of this workshop and contest are to teach some basic principles of range ecology, including soil-plant interaction, plant-animal interaction and plant succession.

Participants will:

Learn to recognize the components of the range.

Identify various plants found on the range.

Evaluate the ecosystem’s current conditions.

Develop management practices to improve the ecosystem.

Develop a better understanding of the plant communities.

Identify ecological site conditions by testing for soil texture and characteristics.

For the contest, drive north on Main Street in Stapleton to the home of Robert and Suzanna Jones, just outside of town. Participants will drive in cars to the range site.

Pre-register for the workshop and contest before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The program will be cancelled fewer than 10 people pre-register. To pre-register, call the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office at 308-532-2683.