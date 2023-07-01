Numerous food borne illnesses have occurred during the last few years. Most of the reported food borne illness outbreaks have occurred from food eaten away from home.

ServSafe Manager is a program developed by the National Restaurant Association to address the growing food safety concerns of consumers.

In Nebraska, the program is being implemented in cooperation with the Agriculture and Health Departments, the Nebraska Restaurant Association and Nebraska Extension.

A ServSafe Manager training workshop will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Community Building Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets in McCook. Nebraska Extension Educators, Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp will conduct the training.

ServSafe Manager course is designed for restaurant owners and managers, food service handlers, dieticians and dietary managers. The training provides information on sanitation regulations and standards, training employees in sanitation, safe food handling, food microbiology, contamination, food borne illness and setting up a food safety system.

Participants will receive the seventh edition ServSafe Manager book. Continuing education credits are available for dieticians, diet technicians and dietary managers. Upon successfully passing the certification exam at the end of the course, participants will receive certification from the National Restaurant Association.

Details and registration information are available by contacting Hitchcock County Extension Office at 308-334-5666 for program brochure and registration form or find it on the website at sw3.unl.edu. Online registration is available at go.unl.edu/wcservsafe. Class size is limited, and pre-registration is required. Registration is due by July 26.