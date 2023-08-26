And the Lord said to Moses, “Make a fiery serpent and set it on a pole, and everyone who is bitten, when he sees it, shall live.” — Numbers 21:8

The other day I was talking with someone who drew a hard line between the God of the Old Testament (vengeful and judging) and the God of the New Testament (forgiving and loving). It got my mind going about so many marvelous stories in the Old Testament that demonstrate how God has always been the same just yet gracious God. Here’s an obscure story from Numbers 21 that foreshadows this truth beautifully:

The people of Israel are irritated and angry that they have to endure the scorching wilderness. In their embittered spirit, they spoke against God and Moses, and the Lord sent poisonous snakes to bite them to show how disobedience and sin always leads to death.

Can you imagine the scene? There must have been men, women and children running around desperately and fruitlessly avoiding the deadly strike of snakes. People were likely screaming, trampling and half-crazed with terror and pain. It must have been terrible to have been in that crowd.

With death all around him, Moses cries out to God for a solution and the Lord directs him to craft an image of a snake out of bronze, put it on a pole, and raise it up for all to see. Everyone who is bitten can simply look on it (in faith) and, upon seeing it, will be healed and live! Seems like kind of an arbitrary way to treat snake venom coursing through veins until we realize that this was exactly what was going to happen to Jesus.

The apostle John records Jesus saying, “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, so must the Son of Man be lifted up (on the cross) that whoever believes in him may have eternal life.” — John 3:14-15. And verse 16 might be familiar: For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.

And at this point, we realize, we’re the irritated, angry, desperate, screaming, terrified people running from death that we can’t escape. Instead of physical venom shutting down our bodies, we’ve all received something much more deadly — we have the eternal death of sin pulsing through our hearts and minds. It steals from us, kills us slowly, and ultimately aims to destroy us utterly.

What did the people have to do to be saved from the venom of the snakes? Only look to the bronze snake in belief that it could save them — because God had decreed it to be so. What do we have to do today to be saved from the more deadly sin venom coursing through us? Only look to the Jesus who hung on that cross for our salvation.

But why is he imaged as a snake? Isn’t a snake a symbol of sin? Absolutely. God made Jesus who had no sin to be sin for us. So that in him we might become the righteousness of God. — 2 Corinthians 5:21. Jesus, made to be our sin on our behalf, so that by simply looking to him in faith, we might be saved from the deadly venom of sin. What a gracious, consistent God to provide that solution both in the Old and New Testaments!