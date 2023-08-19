In the spiritual life, there are certain rules which are always true. One is that there are always three voices that speak within us. These three voices are the voice of God, the voice of the evil one and our own voice. Today, I’ll describe the voice of God.

I was asked once whether God really speaks to people, and it made me consider how God speaks but we don’t always recognize his voice. This isn’t because his voice is unrecognizable, for he says “My sheep hear my voice” (John 10:27), but it does mean that we must come to recognize his voice. Just as a shepherd cares for his sheep, so the Lord cares for us. It is from his loving care that we can come to recognize the sound of his voice.

One mistake we can make is to assume that God will speak in very obvious ways, loudly and ostentatiously. While the Lord can do so, his preferred method is to speak to the ears of our heart. This is what he means when he says “Whoever has ears ought to hear” (Matt 11:15). To more clearly recognize his voice, we must be attentive with our hearts to the sound of his voice.

How can we be attentive to his voice? Well, it takes some practice of silence. Consider how he revealed himself to the prophet Ezekiel in “a light, silent sound” (1 Kings 10:12) or how even Jesus sought out mountains, deserts and solitary places in order to pray. Psalm 4:4 says “ponder on your bed and be still.” It takes a willingness to open ourselves to his voice through a practice of prayer.

We must also be ready to hear his voice as he chooses to communicate with us. He may use words or sentences, but it may also be “heard” through a single word, a sense of his presence, a sensation of warmth or even a dream (consider Saint Joseph’s dreams in Matthew’s Gospel). Of course, his voice speaks powerfully through his word: the Sacred Scriptures, or the Bible.

However he chooses to speak, we can come to recognize his voice because it will always be in accord with what he has spoken before. For example, the Lord will not speak in one’s heart what is contrary to the truth revealed in Scripture. If he has said “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him,” then we can count on the voice of God speaking to us not with condemnation but with great care.

The voice of God speaks always with peace and gentleness, with invitation and an open hand. The only exception to this is when he speaks to a person in serious sin, in which case his voice will prick and bite the person’s conscience, but always in accord with his truth and with the goal of moving the person away from their sins.

In all other cases his voice will encourage and strengthen, even should he speak of things that are difficult. As in the example of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, he will do so in a way to give hope and promise.

Next time I will write about the voice of the evil one, which can be recognized by contrast with God’s kindly voice.