My friends play a very important part in my life, because most everything I do, I need a little help from my friends.

Today, I want to highlight a few of my helpful friends.

I want to start with Terry Brokaw. Unfortunately, I had to say goodbye to Terry this year. He now is in the presence of Jesus.

Terry had an attitude that is so positive and would do anything to help anyone. He was always there for me.

Over the years, Terry helped me with my van. He surprised me with such a willingness to go above and beyond. When my van needed to be taken to Kearney for repairs, he said, “I can do that.” What a blessing he was.

Jeff Gorley came into my life 14 years ago. When I needed a ride to church, it was listed as a request in the church paper. Jeff read it, prayed about it and the rest is history.

We do a Bible study together. Each week and we read and talk. I don’t know how many books we have read together. I have lost count.

Then there is Teresa Sweley. She is the kind of person that just makes you smile when she walks in the door. She has brightened my day so many times, I cannot count.

I met Teresa when I rolled into the Pop Corner, 25 years ago. We instantly became best buddies. She spoils me all the time appearing in my door with flowers or a treat. Her infectious smile brightens my day.

And, of course there is Jeanie who pushes and prods me to give more of myself to my column and my faithful readers. She constantly asks me questions. She will say, “Whoa, whoa, wait a minute! You have to describe it so they feel how you feel. You need to tell them more.” Then, she will tell me to give her a better adjective to describe the feeling. She makes me better at what I do.

My friends from Canada and those from my school days have continued to bless my world.

One of my dear friends, Mary Milander, from Canada, came to visit this summer. We reminisced for hours, sharing fun memories from our times together in Canada. Each time I see her it is like no time has passed at all.

Old friends are special friends because they know you best. And in this day and age, I can not only stay in touch no matter where they are, I can see their faces on my iPad when we visit. I can sit with them on their patio or in their living room. It is so much fun!

I hope you never tire of hearing about the people who bless me. The list keeps growing and changing as God puts more good people in my life.

I found these appropriate words written by Kate Lattey to help me describe those amazing people that give me a little help when I need it:

“The best kind of people are the ones that come into your life and make you see the sun where you once saw clouds. The people that believe in you so much, you start to believe in you too. The people that love you simply for being you. The once in a lifetime kind of people.”