This week was a red-letter week! Something happened that literally changed my world.

If you remember, I’ve had a dilemma with my phone. For the last year and a half, I have not been able to call out or hang up the phone when I am ready. I have to have someone help me do both.

I was stymied because I could not turn off my own phone. How would you deal with a situation like that, not being able to use your own phone without asking someone to help you?

All the frustration melted away this week with my new iPad. After several days of hardcore instruction and working diligently, I could see how this little machine would be the greatest thing since sliced bread.

You take for granted that cellphone in your pocket. My iPad might not fit in my pocket, but I will never take it for granted. It has literally connected me with the outside world.

I can make phone calls all by myself. I can facetime without help. I can even get my emails. I can delete or move them to their appropriate folders. But wait, this story gets even better.

The same day I got my iPad, my new chair was here for a test drive. I drove that beautiful chair everywhere I could in the hour I had it. I can turn on a dime. The arm rests are adjustable and my head rest can be neatly tucked away.

Many of the things I needed help with — like tilting for example — I can do myself now. And a constant problem for staff has been getting my arm just right on the armrest of the chair to maneuver the joystick. The new chair has wider and longer armrests that can easily be adjusted, making my drivability more successful. This feature will lower the stress level of staff members who deal with my chair.

This chair is more compact and is center-wheel-driven. A little wheel under the chair, right in the middle, makes it possible to turn on a dime. I can even do donuts!

One of my favorite features is that the chair has a little gizmo that will hold my iPad, so I don’t miss any calls when I am out galivanting in the halls.

I am over the moon, around the moon and if I want to learn all about the moon, I can find it on my iPad. I can talk to Siri and she can help me. Plus, I can read any magazine I want to and turn the page all by myself. I have not turned a page in any book or magazine for 30 years. Now, I can.

Now I know what it’s like to be a student again. I have studied hard to learn how to operate this little machine. Every day I practice, and I will continue until it is all second nature to me.

Can you see how this week is truly a red-letter week? My life is changing and getting better by the minute.