The North Platte Christian Women's Club monthly brunch is at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.

Shawna Tatman will talk about brain surgery support and members of the Swedberg family will provide acapella music. Andrea McClellon of Salida, Colorado, is July's special speaker.

This month's brunch is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. Cost is $6 per person.

Reservation are required by Friday to Darlene Small at 308-532-4268, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081.