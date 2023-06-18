CALLAWAY — Representatives from First Interstate Bank recently donated $10,000 to the 4-13 Fire Department Appreciation event for their bravery and support, according to a press release.

At the beginning of April, 64 fire departments responded to several lightning and railroad fires in Blaine and Custer County, burning almost 40,000 acres.

“Our goal in offering this support is to make a significant impact in these communities facing devastation and hardship due to these events,” said Stacey Guthard, First Interstate Bank president in Callaway. “Supporting our communities through challenging times, making a difference, and being a trusted community partner is at the core of our business.”

As a community bank, First Interstate’s focus is on the people, the businesses and the natural environment of the communities they serve, the release said. The bank believes that to be strong corporate citizens, it is their responsibility to ensure their communities thrive.