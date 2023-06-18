Children ages 2 to 18 who have a need for a good pair of shoes can apply for help from the Goodfellow Shoe Fund in late July.

The Sports Shoppe and Brown Shoe Fit can correctly fit each child. Volunteers or buyers with the shoe fund meet at these stores with the families that qualify.

Applications for shoes can be picked up at the Department of Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building at 200 S. Silber Ave. in North Platte, according to a press release.

Donations and memorials help sustain the Goodfellow Shoe Fund program. Donations and memorials can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101. For more information, contact Jane McCrone at 308-530-6131.

Current donations and memorials:

$50, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.

$100, Charles Scripter.

$200, Skyline Liquors.

North Platte Giving Day on May 3rd: $3,100:

$50, Connie Griebel.

$50, Cheryl Jewell.

$50, Margaret McCrone.

$50, Linda Schimek.

$100, Paulette Stefka.

$100, Ray Griffith.

$100, Michelle McNea.

$100, Patty Price.

$100, Charles Scripter.

$100, William Troshynski.

$100, Laura Troshynski.

$200, Connie Klemm.

$250, Steve Chatelain.

$250, Anne Maciejewski.

$500, Alan Erickson Family Charitable Fund.

$1,000, Dorothy Conger.

Red Can/Lil Black Shoe collections:

$14.83, Allsorts Furniture and Gifts in Sutherland.

$20, Spectrum Copy Center.

$24.25, Pop Corner.

$37.40, The Sports Shoppe.

$131, Starting Gate Liquors.