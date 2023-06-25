Grace Tanner was installed honored queen of Bethel No. 4, Job’s Daughters on June 4. The ceremony took place at the Masonic Temple and was conducted by installing officer Desiree Fornander, with the assistance of Nichelle Nichelson, Christine Johansen, Shannon Roberts, Robin Brown and Samantha Walters.

Other Bethel officers installed that afternoon included: Guide Mackenzie Dyas, Marshal Maddisun Dyas, Chaplain Isabella Musil, Treasurer Livia Schultz, 4th messenger Maci Roberts, Senior Custodian Jaycee Bernu.

The Keys to Happiness Installation was beautifully performed by the members and they have a fantastic next 6 months calendar of events planned, the organization said in a press release.

Tanner has planned community service projects for Pawsitve Partners, RDAP and HIKE. The members will be having a barbecue in July and Christmas Greenery sales in October to raise funds for workshops.

The state meeting and the international meeting will be in Omaha in 2024.

Tanner is also organizing events throughout the summer for the chapter, including a trip to Ashland to a camp for fall workshop, Kearney to watch Storm hockey, and a Storm Chasers baseball game with Job's Daughters statewide!

The members learn skills and confidence to become leaders in the community through planning events, memorizing, running their own meetings, public speaking skills and confidence building. For more information about Job's daughters in North Platte, contact Samantha Walters at 308-530-2608.