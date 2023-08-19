Perhaps I had better explain the variety in my photo. Some were gifts given to me and the other items I have carried with me for quite a spell.

These items are sitting on my kitchen cabinet most all the time. The canister set is white background with red decor and black dresses on the vintage ladies. It probably is from the late ’40s or early ’50s. They are metal and all three pieces are in good to mint condition. I have had them a very long time, and yes, I do use them on a daily basis.

The larger one is for flour, of course, the middle sized one is for sugar and the small one I use for tea bags actually.

The cute little metal and plastic handled food chopper lying in front is definitely from the ’40s or the early ’50s. I believe it was my mom’s — so naturally I kept it.

Then I have a cute mug that says: “This Morning having Coffee With Her” — a Johnny Cash saying when asked for his description of paradise. The mug came from “Scooters” World Class Coffee, which my wonderful daughter-in-law brought home from her bus trip with many lady friends when they toured the area several years ago.

Naturally, I leave it on the counter where I see it every morning when pouring my coffee. However, I don’t use it every day for fearing to drop and break it as I am getting a bit shaky in my old age and I certainly do not want to break my favorite items. But I see it every single morning when pouring my coffee to get me rolling for the day.

Sometimes gifts may not be considered as collectibles, but as time goes on, they become collectibles. Each person has to decide what they are going to put aside for keepsakes or when they will use certain items.

I have chosen to keep my coffee mug as a keepsake for now and love seeing it every morning by my coffeepot and a sweet reminder of the gift and how much I love his music. He is one of my favorite singers of all time.

You know there is a fine line between antiques and collectibles. Each person needs to make their own decision, of course, as to how they are recognizing certain gifts or purchases through the years.

I enjoy many of my collectibles and antiques but I still have some packed away as I am still living in an apartment. I love it, but I cannot have all my favorites out to enjoy on a daily basis. But believe me, I have way more than I should when I come to dusting and upkeep on them.

Another little guffaw of my lifestyle as a collector as well as an antique dealer. We have to make those types of decisions in our every day lifestyles. Being alone, I can do pretty much what I want, clutter or no clutter, but sometimes it is all determined about our likes and dislikes, of course.

I know I have mentioned several times that my mother never collected anything special and when she was done with something, it usually went into the trash pile and dumped “over the hill” when she thought she was done with it. And I still do not know for sure why her daughter is so different and wants to keep everything — from one extreme to the other, I guess!

Thankfully, we can pretty much do what we want to as far as collecting and throwing away. But, please try to sell your older and collectibles items before you just toss them in the garbage. With newspaper ads and yard sales and estate sales being advertised all the time, it is so easy to put an ad in your local newspaper and have others to help you set up for your yard sale in your own garage or ask a friend or two to bring their items they are wanting to get rid of.

It’s such a waste if you throw items away because someone out there may just be collecting exactly what you are wanting to get rid of. Then the bartering and selling begins.

The antique world is my warm blanket and it keeps me going. I’ve been doing this for more than 50 years — finding, buying, cleaning, polishing, setting it out for sale and just waiting for someone to come through that door that will love your item as much as you and want to buy it.

A funny game we play, indeed. It keeps many of our antiques and collectibles still available for many others and it’s just fun meeting people through our travels.

The information can continue for many years and it will gradually change as far as wants and desires are concerned. We all change our minds and want to save different items instead of the ones we have at the time. So we have a sale and start over. And the challenge begins again — now what do I want to hunt for now and start a collection of it. And the game continues on forever and ever actually.

My mother could never handle “clutter” and that is what some of my collections meant to her. I would giggle and laugh — and I would respect her feelings as well.

Sometimes, I would catch her throwing something out before asking the family if they wanted it — then I would get worried. One time she did it and I did not know it so many things were tossed and lost as it went in to the dumpster.

Oh well, we can’t keep it all but we can at least try. That is my theory. At least try to find a different home for it instead of just throwing it out in the trash. Please ask a neighbor or a friend or an antique shop collector/buyer before you toss out grandma’s treadle sewing machine or even her wicker sewing basket. If family does not want it, then contact someone who might.

Food for thought of the day: Keep us in mind when you are wanting to start downsizing — many shops are here locally and most are looking for items in good shape and unusual items or just plain fun collectibles for their shops.

Take care out there, be safe and hope to see you sometime soon at one of my antique classes or maybe at a yard sale. Have a great week and keep your eye out for something to collect or even look in the basement of your own home because you might find a fun thing you may have forgotten you even had.