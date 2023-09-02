Last week I wrote about my wonderful birthday trip with my son, John and his wife Sharon. What a great trip it was to Fort Morgan, Colorado. It has a has a lot to offer for all ages, actually.

I keep remembering sights and scenes we drove by and all the green — it was amazing. I have never ever seen the Sandhills so green in my life.

My antique classes are still going on at Wild Bill’s in the north birthday room, they even have a north door that we can slip in and carry our show and tell items in to class much easier. The food is great and the friends that come for show and tell and what they bring and the stories behind each item is amazing.

The variety of items that is brought in is what gets me. We gather about 5 p.m. every Tuesday, eat supper and then have show and tell.

I love seeing new items and doing the research the following week so that I can inform that person about the value of the item. We’ve really seen some rare items. I learn right along with everyone else as there is always a story behind each item.

Your items are what makes my class. And many times, someone else in the class may have seen a similar item sell on the open market or by auction or online — and that certainly helps this old girl with her research later.

When we look back through the years I have been writing these columns and I have been having classes — well over 20 years — then it makes me realize why some days I have a harder time coming up with a new subjects.

I would love to hear from my readers. Drop me a line at Judy D. Steele, PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688 — especially if you have new subjects I can address.

There are so many different types of antiques and keep sakes. I am sure even after the past 27 years or however long it has been that I have written my column that I would be a bit amazed myself. I only wish I could have recorded every single conversation about every item brought to my classes these past many many years. I usually record and then type up a list of subjects to talk about at the next class.

I have had many people through the years just call me or send a letter with a photo of their item they are wanting more info on. Naturally, I try to answer them all. I may have missed a few while I was still working at the courthouse but when I finally retired then I had a bit more time to do more research on items.

And of course the computer has made it much easier to research. I used to have hardback text books on many subjects of collectibles and antiques. I would carry them to my classes each week — what a job that was. Then the college gave me some shelving in my class room and that saved me a whole lot of loading and unloading heavy boxes of books each week.

Nowadays, I have the computer at home but I rarely take it with me to class any more because everyone usually has phone in their pocket. That has made it even easier to do research. This old girl still is amazed at how easy it is to do research any more. And thank goodness we do have the internet to help us search for just about anything and everything today.

Thanks to all who have reached out or come to my classes — you are the ones who make my class.

The time everyone has taken over the years to bring stuff to my classes has been amazing. Thank you. Have a good week ahead, and maybe I will see you at my next antique class at the Wild Bill’s. Take care, everyone.