I am celebrating another birthday on Aug. 14. Both of my sons treated me to a dinner this week. I can’t believe I’ve made it this far, and am still able to write this column.

I also still have a small antique booth at the CR Rustics Antique Mall, and still am doing pretty good with my driving — just got my new extended driver’s license in the mail and I feel like I am up and running for the next part to play out of my scheme of things in this world. I am so lucky to have family and friends close by.

And I am still doing my antique classes, What’s It Worth on Tuesday evenings at Wild Bill’s in North Platte (in their cute little birthday party room). It’s so convenient as we are on the north east side of the bowling alley and we have an entrance near by which is so handy.

Hope some of you can join us when you have the time, 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The charge is $5 for bringing one item to class for us to talk about and evaluate. Plus, we have a quick supper together if you would like to join us — each buys his/her dinner, of course.

I have been doing these classes in various areas for many years and it just does not seem possible it has been this long ago. I started doing classes with North Platte Community College. I had many price guide books on so many subject areas and I would lug those books around to each of my meetings.

I would even drive up to Arnold or Valentine or Ogallala and a few other towns around Nebraska — and then drive back home late at night many times. I certainly loved meeting all the people and getting to see what they would bring to classes — what a thrill it was when I was able to tell someone that they had a very rare item and its approximate worth. Fun times.

But, sometimes we need to remember that it is not just the value of an item that we need to know, but its history if at all possible. The history of any of our collectibles or hand-me-downs is probably one of the most valuable items you can share with others. That history of any item your family may have passed on down to you is an honor. The stories are sometimes worth more than the actual item itself.

In my photo today is a very old grain bin, used over 150 years ago in a family barn to hold grain to feed their farm animals, especially in the winter months.

Many times the farm animals could get by with just eating the grasses in the pastures during the spring, summer and fall, but in winter feed was more scarce.

The animals, and the people, worked very hard back in those days. That meant they needed even more grain to sustain their daily stamina.

Thank you to all those hard-working people for the hours of labor to work the ground and save the farm for future generations. They worked hard in order to keep the pastures and farm ground years back — as they still do today, of course.

Thank goodness we have bigger and stronger machines as well as equipment to pull them with. So thankful for all the new inventions and time saving items that are more comfortable for the operators.

Farming and ranching are probably two of the hardest jobs in the world. Even when we have better tractors and equipment, the time involved and the working of the lands are probably two of the most worthwhile jobs in the world.

Of course, I’m speaking as a daughter of a farmer in Nebraska. I saw how hard my dad (and mom) worked — the stress involved with each approaching cloud, whether it was just rain or was it mixed with some hail and tough winds.

Every business has its pitfalls, but they also have their joys and their rewards. We may just have to look a bit harder than usual to see them and hang on to them a little bit tighter.

Just a farmer’s daughter reminiscing about her childhood days and still watching my mom and dad work harder than ever even after us kids were gone. The day they were able to lease out the land to a neighbor and a dear friend and family, they were able to do a bit of traveling.

The traveled with a camper on the back of a pickup and later with a used “but taken care” of motor home. They definitely had a great time and put a lot of miles on that rig. We received photos and postcards from just about everywhere in the U.S. and I am so thankful they were able to do that.

They worked hard all their lives to provide their family with the needs being met and making memories to last many lifetimes.

When they finally retired and were able to really do some fun traveling, it was always with a happy heart to hear their stories and maybe receive a postcard in the mail from yet another destination they were so happy to finally enjoy together.

This is what our lives are meant to be — to be able to tell our grandkids and great-grandkids so many stories about their greats- and grandparents. How they made their living, what they liked to do for fun and for vacations and lots of the little stuff that makes up each person’s life along the way.

Sometimes our greatest possession is a memory or a photo of a very special moment in our lives — worth millions of dollars to our souls and hearts. Some things can never be replaced like memories of our “growing up” years or our first years as a married couple and then come the little babes of our family who will extend our love and thoughts even farther.

Have a great week ahead, everyone. Please remember to call someone who is shut in or drop a card off. And don’t forget that school has started and children will be running to get on their buses or hurrying on sidewalks and crosswalks to get to their school on time — so please watch out for our littles ones and be helpful and kind in as many ways as possible.

Sometimes it might just be a smile but that may be more than someone might need to get them through another tough day or week ahead. We are so lucky to live here in our great USA.

Thank you for taking the time out to read my columns each week — and drop me a line whenever you have an interesting thought or idea for me to cover in one of my next articles. Tell Corey and Rob hello at the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte. Have a great and safe week, everyone. See you next week.