My What’s It Worth classes are going great guns at Wild Bill’s here in North Platte on Tuesday evenings.

I have been doing antique classes for many years now and I so enjoy seeing what people bring in to the class to share with us.

I enjoy learning something about what they bring in and after a little time to research the item, I feel like I am more up to date with what they have and can talk about it more readily at the next class.

Thank goodness for my computer, for sure. I used to have thumb through so many of my antique collectors books with pages and pages of information on almost every type of collectable available. Nowadays with our computers, we can find out so much more about our treasures, heirlooms, gifts, etc.

I think every time I have another class, we see something more than we ever have before.

One of my dear friends and antique supporters brought in a big batch of postcards this week. So fascinating seeing the pictures on each one of these, and to read the back. The sender’s words to a friend or family about their vacation or interesting week or just to say “Hello.” It doesn’t really matter as the card itself speaks directly to us and tells us about their vacation or work days or family outings or whatever. So wonderful to be able to share with friends and loved ones from yesteryear.

When everyone brings something into my classes for more info on it, we may have more than 20 items to talk about that evening — and that is great. And everyone jumps in and helps me when I get stuck a bit. Thank goodness they do, and we just continue on.

My classes are a learning process for me too. I have had items brought in that I have never seen before, then I just cut to the chase and ask lots of question of the owner. Sometimes they have a lot more information, and sometimes they may just say that they found it in a box of family items and wanted to bring it for “show and tell” in my class.

I love when they want to share their family treasures or their family memories with us. A story behind the item always adds momentum to the description as well as the item itself. It gives us more clues to work with and to help them figure out what it might be worth.

We start around 5 p.m. and are usually done a couple of hours later. We order food and eat by the bowling alley right by our room, and we can continue talking about whatever every one has brought to class.

The interesting stories themselves are worth the trip to my class. I love hearing about family heirlooms and how they were acquired. That is when it is really fun — if they picked an item up for just a few bucks and then they realize that it was worth double their money or much more!

Sometimes it is not the value that counts, it is the ambience of the item, or a reminder of what they may have seen at estate sales or maybe even just the info I can relate to them as to where it may have been made and its vintage.

Many wonderful things can be found at yard and estate sales, but you do have to be a bit careful also. Make sure it is in fair condition, depending on what it is. A tool may show lots of wear whereas a dish may be in mint condition but with no identifying marks.

Then it is up to us as a group to see if we can figure out where it might have come from or where it was made. Surprising with as many people as I have in my classes each week and many of them keep returning they can help me so much more now because they have been out and about gathering information from these other sales as well.

I love doing my classes and I truly love seeing what everyone does bring to class each week. Each week is so different from the last week. There’s such a variety.

I still have a booth at the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte on East Fifth Street. There are more than 50 booths and there’s such an awesome variety.

Corey and Rob also do a Facebook show every Friday evening. They come up with so many decorating ideas or ways to finish a piece of furniture beyond just stripping and varnishing.

I love the skills in knowing how to spruce it up and they seem to have fun doing it. So, tune in about 5 p.m. each week, and watch what they are doing to save a piece that could just as well have been thrown away. It comes out amazing, and becomes like another beautiful addition to anyone’s decor in their own homes.

My crazy world of antiquing has been more than just a hobby for me — it has been a lifetime of beautiful finds as well as a huge learning process.

Sometimes it may only take one session of my class to get you hooked on the antique treasure hunt. And sometimes you may have some items sitting around your own home which you found at yard sales or maybe they were handed down to you from other family members. Please bring them to my class on Tuesday evenings and we will figure out its history together.

If you would like more information about the classes, please just call me at 308-530-4572 and I can fill you in.

Have a great week, everyone. Be safe out there and do not forget to stop by all the antique shops in our area. Tell them Judy sent you.