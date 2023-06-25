In the photo this week are two little wind-up teddy bear toys which I still have sitting in my china hutch along with many other vintage items, of course.

They both still work, but I do not wind them up a lot any more. They have earned their resting time now in my china hutch.

There will be another day sometime when I might take them for my item for show and tell at my own antique classes, and get some more viewpoints and fun information when I strike gold by hearing one of the class members had one just like this one and how much they enjoyed it. We can return to our childhoods once again, even if it may be for a moment or two.

Antiques and collectibles — besides my family, of course — are the most fun and informational things we still have all around us. We just need to watch more carefully at yard sales and auctions. Maybe listen more to our grandparents or aunts and uncles, if you are the lucky ones to still have relation close by.

Listen to the stories they have to tell because it may be a once-in-a-lifetime moment, so please take the time to listen. Even turn on a recorder if you have one available. Then you have their own voice and can be played back several times. Hit the save button and you could have it forever.

I am doing my What’s It Worth Antique Classes at Wild Bill’s in the Birthday Room on Tuesday evenings. There is a very handy doorway right there so you can carry your items safely for “show and tell” in my classes.

Believe me, I have seen some very amazing and interesting and fun things through my many years of doing these classes. Somehow, we all have managed to keep it fun and interesting all at the same time, because of what each person brings to class.

Definitely my long run of classes have been because of what people bring in for show and tell and sometimes for aging or value histories. The fun part, of course, are the stories that go along with each single item brought to my classes. There is always a story behind every single item if only we are told about it while relations are still around to remind us of that story.

My mother used to tell me every so often when she was dusting the china hutch that such and such item was given to her by a special aunt or great grandmother. Sometimes it might have been something she had found along the way and decided to keep for herself to enjoy in her own home. No story or history maybe — but always something was discovered about it “after” I had gone into collecting things for myself.

My mother would call me the “junk collector” as she could never understand why I kept so many of my finds. And to be honest, at the time, I wasn’t even sure myself — until, one day, I realized that this old girl loved just having certain things sitting around my home where I could enjoy seeing them when I finally sat down for an evening of TV or writing my column.

Sometimes I need to be reminded that anything or everything does not need to be old to be collectible or keepers. Some items are definitely worth much more today than they were many yesterdays ago.

Internet research has made finding values so much easier. Believe me, when I started my antique classes out at Mid-Plains Community College umpteen years ago, I never imagined that I would still be having classes and beautiful and bewitching items as well as rare, unusual or just down right awesome items would still being walked through my door and shown for all who attended.

I still believe to this day that the magnetic or magical process of just wondering what might come through the front door at the next class keeps bringing a dozen or more people each class night.

Today, it still amazes me what is brought in for us to admire and talk about. Some days I may be a bit tired because of my old age, but for some reason when I walk into the room full of antiques and collectibles and seeing their owners, it just makes me perk right up and anxious once again to hear each and every story.

I do get tickled because once in awhile I may hear the story: “Don’t know any thing about it, just picked it up yesterday at a yard sale.“ It might be the most fun thing we all have seen in quite a spell. And that, my folks, is what I am trying to get across to my readers each week. We never know what might be around the next corner until we take that drive or path and check it all out on weekends or auction days and or rummage sales.

Another reminder to take a stroll down through the CR Rustic Antique Mall on East Fifth Street, just across from the Prairie Arts Museum. There are a lot of fun things to do downtown. Each one helps to advertise for them all.

You can even pick up a brochure with the listing of the many other antique shops in town. The brochures are usually lying at the checkout counter in the antique mall. Or just ask for one when you enter the front or rear door off the back door parking lot. Oh so handy when picking up a piece of furniture for your own home.

What we all have accumulated through our lives (young and old alike) are our memories of many treasures we have discovered.

Family heirlooms are treasures in their own right, sometimes we just need to be reminded of what we have and how lucky we are to have them. Having the story to go along with the items is even better yet.

Have a great week. Summer is here and it is time to get out into your yards and parks — enjoy the time with family and friends. Please don’t forget to take time out to read or look at photo albums in the evenings. Tell your children stories that you remember that were told to you a few years back. That is how our histories are passed onand how they are still in history books to this day.

Make your own memories each and every day and we all need to be reminded how lucky we are in so many ways. Have a great week, remember to tell everyone “Hi” at the antique shop. Be safe out there and enjoy the summertime with friends and family.