Yesterday’s young child’s dream gift was often a young children’s dish set. Nowadays, I’m not so sure as many children are asking for them, but hopefully, all your children would still have fun with a child’s set of china.

I had a partial set of my mother’s for a very long time. It is in storage these days — but hopefully I will find them soon so I could have a little party with my great-granddaughter. I think it would be so much fun.

I have noticed online that these little china sets with original boxes are coming up a bit in value today. And, I think that is awesome. They are such a great keepsake, especially if you happen to be lucky enough to actually play with the set with your grandmother and even grandfather.

Things were so much simpler back then — or I feel like it was. We could ask maybe for one special toy from Santa, not usually two and there certainly wasn’t a whole list. We did have a “need” list for clothes, for example. And I was always grateful when I received something new to wear. We usually had five outfits for one week of school and then if we needed something for an extra day away from home, we might wear one of the outfits over again before wash day.

Isn’t it funny sometimes when or what we remember as a young child? We all have had our wants and our fun surprises. And we do treasure them all — definitely. It is supposed to be the thought that counts — not the actual gift.

We had a very hard Christmas one year and I still remember it quite well — my mother did some special things just for us kids and made it a perfect Christmas. I wanted a children’s kitchen play set so badly — something to play with downstairs in the wintertime when we could not get outside.

Lo and behold, sitting under the Christmas tree that year, was a beautiful homemade kitchen, with a stove, sink, refrigerator. It was all out of wood and made by my dad. I don’t know how my dad made it so quietly.

I think I may have parts of that kitchen set in my storage room. I tried to keep it for a very long time. I am pretty sure Mom probably did all the painting on it like the burners on the stove and extra things like that.

This china dish set in my photos is just one of many I have had throughout my life. So many beautiful memories and I always wished they could talk to me to tell me abut the little ones who sat around their play table and enjoyed a spot of tea with grandma or other friends. Just a reminder, everyone — take a few moments and reminisce with me, please. I think everyone might have a story similar to mine.

I recently made a trip to Kearney with my son and his wife. They had a mission and I was asked to go along. Just to get away for a few hours, see a different town and go shopping or eating is a lot of fun.

My dearest friend Bonnie and I would head out on trips like this and who knows where we would end up but it would be a long day because we had to hit every antique shop along our route. Naturally, I still have many things we purchased en route — and they all bring back memories.

The trips are the best part — trips with friends, making great memories to hang on to for the rest of our lives. And making an antique shop owner happy when we make a purchase or two.

Just a quick update about my antique classes: We are having a good turnout and when the fairs are over, we will have even more people returning.

Have a great week ahead — and hope to see you here next week, same time, same place. Take care please, and be safe out there. Thank you for “tuning” in with me all these years — and please remember that I still enjoy hearing from you all at PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688.