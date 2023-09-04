The League of Women Voters’ Lunch & Learn Series resumes Thursday with Justice in Action lead organizer Rev. Beth Graverholt speaking on “The Power of Organized People.”

She will share the vision of how average citizens can organize around shared values to build and leverage the power of organized people to make positive changes in Lincoln, according to a press release.

Justice in Action is an interfaith coalition of twenty faith communities in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Last May, over 1,000 Nebraskans attended the group’s first call-to-action meeting.

Lunch & Learn is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday and is free and open to the public throughout Nebraska via Zoom. Membership is not required.

For more than 100 years, the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has encouraged informed and active participation in government, worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influenced public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all. For further information regarding the League, go to lincolnleague.org.