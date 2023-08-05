Lifelong friendships are few and far between. I did not realize that until it was pointed out to me.

Jeanie grew up in Omaha and attended multiple grade schools and a number of middle schools before moving to North Platte in grade 10.

When we had a conversation one day about lifelong friends, Jeanie didn’t believe that you could be friends with someone from kindergarten to today.

When you live in a small town it is very possible.

My friend Paulette and I were in the same kindergarten class at Cody School. We were in the same class all through grade school, middle school and high school. We graduated together, and we are still good friends. We see and talk to one another often.

That is 68 years of friendship.

This weekend I got to spend hours visiting with lifelong friends at my 55th class reunion.

As I rolled in the door and took a spot at the table, I looked around the room and saw many of my kindergarten classmates. Across the table was Chip. I remembered our square-dancing class in the third grade.

Next was Joel. We reminisced about when class pictures were taken. He always sat in the first row, I always ended up in the back row because I was pretty tall.

My friend Lynette, who came all the way from California, arrived early in the week and we had been sharing memories for days before the event.

The evening was fabulous. It was a room filled with friends and everyone was chattering about days gone by. We shared many memories, and some came as a bit of a surprise. It seems that Don had a crush on me in the eighth grade, but I was totally oblivious because I was so busy tending to my own crush on Jim.

There were a number of people looking for those crushes across the room. Deb was busy looking for my cousin Rich because they shared a kiss under the mistletoe in middle school.

There were so many friends. I caught up with my fellow softball players and choir members.

It was amazing how all of us just picked up right where we left off. It was just like old-home week. Everyone was so comfortable and conversations flowed easily.

Trying to explain to someone about lifelong friends and how it feels to be around them is impossible. It is just something you experience.

Some people looked different, some seemed to never change, but that wasn’t important to anyone. We were just thrilled to find each other again and share precious memories.

The evening was the best ever. No one needed to be introduced, no one needed to impress anyone. We were together for an evening of love and laughter. The laughter echoed around the room.

This poem is perfect. It was written by Travis D. Phillips.

Friends will come,

and friends will go.

The seasons change,

and it will show I will age,

and so will you.

But our friendship stays

Strong and true.