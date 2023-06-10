Merck is taking empty Revalor and Ralgro implant cartridges and donating money to Young Cattlemen programs. For each cartridge, Merck will donate 25 cents, up to $10,000 annually.

The cartridges may be turned in to a Merck Animal Health representative or to Nebraska Cattlemen.

The money will go to the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation for scholarships and Nebraska Cattlemen’s Young Cattlemen’s Connections program.

“Merck Animal Health is proud to be part of the cattle industry and is unconditionally committed to the development of its future leaders,” said Justin Jarecke, regional manager for Merck Animal Health. “The Cartridges for Cash program is a meaningful way for us to team up with our customers to strengthen Nebraska Cattlemen’s support of young beef producers for scholarships and other educational programs.”

Cartridges being accepted include empty Revalor (-G, -S, -H, -IS, -IH, -200, -XS, -XH) and Ralgro cartridges.

“We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with Merck Animal Health and appreciate their willingness to bolster the next generation of beef cattle producers,” said Nebraska Cattlemen President Steve Hanson. “Education is the key to ensuring future leaders of our industry can improve Nebraska’s world-class beef production.”

“Nebraska Cattlemen looks forward to joining forces with the cattle community to collect cartridges and provide important educational opportunities,” said Hanson.

For more information, go to necattle.memberclicks.net/cartridges-for-cash-2023.