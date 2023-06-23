LINCOLN — Nebraska has the lowest unemployment numbers in the country, and helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities join the workforce provides a way for the state’s businesses to fill jobs with reliable people who want to work.

“Inclusive Economy: Making Work WORK for People with I/DD,” a new “Connects” television production from Nebraska Public Media, discusses employment opportunities for people with I/DDs and explores how job coaches can assist with learning tasks, identify helpful modifications for the employee and work with employers to meet needs, according to a press release.

“Inclusive Economy: Making Work WORK for People with I/DD” premieres at 7 p.m. CT July 5, on Nebraska Public Media’s World television channel. Alana Schriver, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Service Providers, hosts the program.

Panelists joining Schriver include Veronica Gutierrez, direct support professional at Region V Services, Matt Kasik, CEO for Region V Services and Mary Matusiak, program director for business services at Nebraska VR.

In an inclusive economy, everyone has value, and can participate and benefit by working. Inclusive economies focus on what people can do, not what they cannot, offering real work for real pay. Working gives individuals with I/DD the chance to meet people, expand their social networks, increase self-esteem, build confidence and develop friendly, supportive relationships.

The “Connects” program “Inclusive Economy: Making Work WORK for People with I/DD” is produced in cooperation with the Nebraska Association of Service Providers (NASP), with funding support from the Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities and the federal Administration on Disability funds awarded to NASP by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and People First of Nebraska.

“Inclusive Economy: Making Work WORK for People with I/DD” also airs on Nebraska Public Media’s World television channel at Noon July 9 and at 7 p.m. July 19.

For additional resources about employment opportunities for people with I/DDs or to watch “Inclusive Economy: Making Work WORK for People with I/DD” online, go to nebraskapublicmedia.org/inclusiveeconomy.