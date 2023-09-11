Dan and Becke Haas of Cherry Valley, New York, will be the featured speakers at the North Platte Christian Women's Club Tuesday Morning Brunch.

Ladonna Swedberg and her son Lane will provide the music for the monthly event at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 19 at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St., in North Platte.

Mary Walton of Hutchinson, Kansas, will also speak.

Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are required by Friday to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081. Cancellations are due by Monday.