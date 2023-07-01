Nebraska Extension will host a Stop The Bleed program from 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 20 at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte, 348 W. State Farm Road.
This free training can help prepare people to help save lives. To register online go to go.unl.edu/stop-the-bleed-np.
For more information, contact Josh Yox, Nebraska Citizen Corps state coordinator, at 531-510-7007 or josh.yox@nebraska.gov or Soni Cochran, Nebraska Extension disaster education coordinator, at 308-432-3373 or scochran2@unl.edu.