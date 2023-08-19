Check your calendar — Nebraska’s 2023 dove season is less than two weeks away! I have reports from all around the region that there seems to be plenty of birds out there.

Dove season opens Sept. 1 and runs until Oct. 30.

I get pumped up for this! Although it is not the first official hunting season to open in Nebraska, I and many other hunters in Nebraska feel like the green flag has been dropped and hunting seasons are on!

It is time to get out your favorite shotgun and get it ready to shoot. Do some target practice on fast moving targets. Doves have humbled many wannabe wing shooters.

I wish I had the overall number of shells that are fired at doves in the first week of the season that miss. I probably wouldn’t need to buy shotgun shells for a long time — if ever again. Get in a little practice before the season opens!

The gauge of your shotgun really doesn’t matter when dove hunting. It is totally a matter of personal preference. What matters is that you can hit what you’re aiming at. That is where the practice comes in — practice as much as you can before the season opens.

In Nebraska you can use 10, 12, 16, 20, 28 and .410 gauge shotguns. I have hunted doves with all of the gauges, except the 28. I intend to rectify that this year.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducts an annual survey on dove populations and the data from that study is outstanding.

Ask a biologist how many doves are in North America and they may shrug their shoulders because they don’t really know, but a 400 to 500 million bird guess probably wouldn’t be too far off. Doves are easily the most populous game bird in North America.

If you have hunted doves or any other migratory bird in the past, you have may have received a Harvest Information Program survey from the USFWS asking about your hunting success.

Have you ever wondered what the USFWS does with that data? Well, it is used to determine the total harvest for the previous year and set limits on the next hunting season.

HIP data from 2022 showed that some 15 to 20 million doves were harvested last year. Approximately one million hunters spent about three million days in the field to do this.

For those anti-hunting people who always claim hunting doves (or hunting anything) is bad, the HIP data clearly shows that we are in no danger of damaging the resource.

Dove hunting in Nebraska can be quite exceptional. For the last several years I have been able to take three different subspecies of doves during the first days of the season: mourning dove, white-winged dove and the Eurasian collared dove.

Being able to shoot three subspecies of any bird on any hunt is quite unique, and for dove in a “northern” state, it is quite special. Only waterfowling can offer anything similar in our part of the world.

So far, the weather forecast for the opening of dove season is favorable. However, you don’t want to wait too long. That first serious cold front that pushes south will trigger a mass migration and the doves will be on their way to Texas, Mexico and beyond. Get out there and enjoy it.

Dove hunting tips

If you would like to increase your chances of getting into some good shooting, make sure you have some camo on to break up your shape. Doves have excellent eyesight and a human form on the landscape will cause them to flare hundreds of yards out.

I like to put out a few decoys. Doves are gregarious birds and they look for other birds to join up with. A few decoys in the trees, on a fence wire or near a water hole can be an excellent tactic and can really increase your shooting chances.

I also like to use a dove call. I believe doves can hear very well. I have seen doves change course too many times after I’ve blown my call and fly right to me to think it is just a coincidence. Get your gear ready and Good Luck!

Brule Gun Show

Sept. 9-10 are the dates for the Brule Gun Show. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10. Keep in mind that Brule is in Mountain time.

The event is in the Brule Activities Center at Eighth and Oak streets. Buy, sell, trade or display your firearms related items.

Admission is $5 per day. There are usually around 115. The show is packed. You can find just about anything related to firearms, plus a lot of other items like knives, rare coins, jewelry, baked goods, etc.

Food and refreshments are available on site and this show is famous for its food. I always have a piece of one of the homemade pies you’ll find there — maybe two.

I’ll have more about this gun show in future columns, so stay tuned.