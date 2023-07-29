You know, when the temperatures are in the 90s and 100s, it may be difficult to consider squirrel hunting as a fall season, but it is.

Nebraska’s squirrel season, the first Nebraska hunting season for 2023-24, opens Tuesday and runs until Jan. 31, 2024. Squirrels may not be “big game” but they sure are fun to hunt.

Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. I like to do my hunting early in the morning at the beginning of the season to beat the heat — and the mosquitoes. The daily bag limit is seven and you can have up to 28 in possession.

At this time of the year, squirrels are beginning to focus on eating and storing away food for the winter. I do my scouting by searching out where the squirrels are feeding.

One of my first spots to check is next to cornfields. If you find a few stripped ears of corn a couple of yards back from the edge of the field in the high grass, you’re in a good spot.

When I’m hunting, I like to slowly stalk through the timber listening for squirrels. Squirrels make a surprising amount of noise, if you know what to listen for. They chatter a lot and their hopping around on the ground sounds like a much larger animal walking.

Many a hunter has been startled by the sounds of a rogue squirrel bouncing through dry leaves! Why is it that the brain always equates this sound with a charging bear?

As soon as I hear squirrels, I carefully move closer and find a spot to conceal myself and watch for a while. I do my best to just disappear into the background.

Good camouflage is a must for this type of hunting. If you’re lucky, squirrels will eventually ignore you and keep going about their business. I just sit back and learn their patterns.

Don’t just look up in the trees. Squirrels start spending more time on the ground when they begin storing food for winter.

You can use any legal weapon defined by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to hunt squirrels. It is really a matter of personal choice.

I’ve always preferred to hunt squirrels with .22 caliber firearms. I used rifles for years and then switched to pistols about 20 years ago to add a bit more challenge to the hunt.

For more of a challenge, I’ve even hunted squirrels with high-powered air rifles. One more option is a shotgun. I use a .410 or a 28 gauge when I’m hunting squirrels this way.

Jeff Rawlinson, assistant manager with the Information and Education division of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, has been on my radio show a number of times and we have talked about squirrel hunting techniques on several occasions. Rawlinson likes to find an area where squirrels are active, then find a comfortable spot to sit and wait.

“When squirrels are active and busy with their winter preparations, I think they lose track of you after you’ve stayed still for a while,” Rawlinson said. “I sit and wait, and eventually a squirrel will work itself into range. A good .22 rimfire or a .17 HRM rifle, equipped with a scope is great squirrel medicine.”

One of my favorite techniques involves a pair of hunters moving through timber in a coordinated fashion. Start by moving into the timber slowly and quietly. Spread out until you have 10 to 20 yards between hunters. Stand still and listen for about 10 minutes to determine where the squirrels might be.

When it is time to move, one hunter advances forward slowly 30 to 50 feet while the other hunter stays still. This is a very methodical way to hunt.

Squirrels will key in on the moving figure. The tendency of a squirrel is to stay out of site, so as one hunter moves forward, the squirrel will move around the tree to stay out of sight. Quite often the hunter who is standing still will be able to see the squirrel come into view and can make a well-aimed shot. I have taken lots of squirrels this way.

Another technique I like to use, particularly in the early season, is to sneak into a spot, well before dawn, where squirrels have been active.

I quietly get myself under cover, usually burying myself in the leaves on the ground. As squirrels come out to start their day, you can get a few before they figure out what’s happening. Using an air rifle in this situation can be a great advantage. Because an air rifle is so much more quiet, it takes longer for the squirrels to realize there is a threat.

Happy hunting.

Get HIP

If you plan on doing any migratory bird hunting this year, you will need a new Harvest Information Program number. You may get your number for the 2023-24 hunting seasons Tuesday.

HIP registration is a federal requirement and all Nebraska residents age 16 and older must have this number with them in the field if they intend to hunt dove, ducks, geese, snipe, rail, coots or woodcock.

The registration process is quick and free. You can do it on-line at apps.outdoornebraska.gov/hip or via telephone at 402-471-0641.

The purpose of the program is to help wildlife managers estimate the number of migratory birds harvested each year. Those estimates help biologists set limits and seasons. One more quick note: If you plan on hunting any of the bird species listed above in any other state, you will need a HIP number for each state you hunt in.