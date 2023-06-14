The Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association will again be sponsoring repairs to the turtle fences along U.S. Highway 83 through Valentine National Wildlife Refuge.

The rare Blanding’s turtle is particularly susceptible to vehicle mortality as it crosses the highway during heightened spring and summer movements.

The group plans on completing the project on June 24. We would like to have at least 10 people to comfortably get it all done in one day.

Please RSVP sandhillspra@gmail.com. Participants will receive full details about location after registration.