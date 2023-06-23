WASHINGTON, D.C. — Constituents of 3rd District U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., can meet with a member of his staff at an upcoming mobile office during the month of July in Hartington, Hyannis, Ponca, Aurora, Pender, Chappell, Minden, Central City, Stockville, Trenton and Arthur.

3rd District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff at a mobile office about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a staff member at the following times and locations:

July 11

10:15-11:15 a.m., Cedar County Courthouse, 101 S. Broadway Ave., Hartington.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. MT, Grant County Courthouse, 105 Harrison St., Hyannis.

1:30-2:30 p.m., Dixon County Courthouse 302 W. Third Street, Ponca.

4-5 p.m., Alice M. Farr Library 1603 L Street, Aurora.

July 17

9:30-10:30 a.m., Thurston County Courthouse, 106 Fifth St., Pender.

July 18

11 a.m.-noon MT, Deuel County Courthouse, 718 Third St., Chappell.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Kearney County Courthouse 424 N. Colorado Ave., Minden.

July 25

10:30-11:30 a.m., Merrick County Courthouse, 1510 18th St., Central City.

July 26

Noon-1 p.m., Frontier County Courthouse, 1 Wellington St., Stockville.

2:30-3:30 p.m., Hitchcock County Courthouse, 229 East D Street, Trenton.

July 27

2-3 p.m. MT, Arthur County Courthouse, 205 Fir St., Arthur.

For additional information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.