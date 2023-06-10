A Soil Health School will take place on June 27-28 at West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

The school is conducted by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. It is an opportunity for producers, other agricultural professionals, students and others who are interested in gaining the knowledge and skills.

It will address soil health principles and practices, and carbon markets. There will be hands-on learning opportunities and in-person demonstrations.

Certified crop advisor continuing education units will be offered at this in-depth school. There is no fee to attend and lunch will be provided on both days.

For meal-planning purposes and to ensure enough materials are provided, please pre-register by June 20. More information, a full agenda, and the pre-registration link can be found at bit.ly/43oCv8n

The times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 27 and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 28. WCREEC is at 402 W. State Farm Road.