Mid-Plains Community College
GED Program Graduates
Cambridge
Deborah Jones.
Cozad
Jessica Wright.
Culbertson
Samantha Baker.
Kearney
Anthony Sellers.
North Platte
Lu Beel, Seth Brown, Syianne Leslie, Kimberly DeLorme.
Ogallala
Brook Finley.
Paxton
Jackson Dyck.
Central Community College-Grand Island
President’s List
Callaway
Lynette Glendy.
Cozad
Samantha Blase, Tucker Knauss.
Dunning
Brett Downing.
Gothenburg
Jaxson Gundell.
Henderson
Caleb Weisheit.
Lexington
Carter Bowen, Cody Eldridge, Miriam Lemus, Margarita Lucero, Brooklyn Lul, Jarline Martinez, McKinna Moats, Yasin Mohamed, Finley Neher, Benjamin Raymundo-Ramirez, Silvestre Vargas-Carrasco, Marlene Vargas-Urbina, Brandon Zavala-Guerrero.
North Platte
Blake Barner.
Wallace
Morgan Lungrin.
Dean’s List
Cozad
Chelsea Land, Paw Moo, Perla Ruano, Aaron Sandoval, Beatriz Vazquez.
Curtis
Shannon Gudaitis.
Henderson
Zaya Stuart, Reagan Weisheit.
Imperial
Clay Meeske.
Lexington
Angel Arredondo-Lopez, Grace Avila-Gomez, Jack Caceres-Hernández, Angie Diaz, JoHanna Esquivel-Gonzalez, Enrique Flores, Alejandra Guerrero, Alexis Guerrero-Lopez, Cristian Loarca Bautista, Bridny Lorenzana-Ramos, Denise Mendoza Garcia, Diego Mosqueda-Hernandez, Jesus Prado-Reyes, Juan Tecla, Fransisca Walsh, Ben Ward.
McCook
Jadalyn Berry, Alex Hopkins.
Oconto
Gage Schledewitz.
Ogallala
Jillian Kelly, Brock Poppe.
Valentine
Anthony Benscoter, Dakota Krogman.
Whitman
Jaden Emerson.
Spirit Award
GRAND ISLAND – Amy Hill of Lexington received the 2023 Spirit Award at Central Community College-Grand Island.
The award recognizes employees who make a significant contribution to CCC, focusing on service above and beyond what is considered a normal part of their job description. Award recipients can be from the Grand Island Campus or Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers.
Morningside University
Dean’s List
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Jon Hodges and Tom Moss of North Platte were named to Morningside University’s spring 2022-23 Dean’s List.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Dean’s List and Graduate
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Isaac Ganoung of Halsey, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and received a Christian Leadership Certificate. Ganoung was also named to the college's Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. Isaac is a graduate of Nebraska Lutheran High School.
University of Alabama
Dean’s List
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jacob Leger of Lexington was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall semester 2022.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Graduate
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Isaac Ganoung of Halsey graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science, and received a Christian Leadership Certificate. Ganoung is a graduate of Nebraska Lutheran High School.
St. Ambrose University
Graduate
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jordan Coe of North Platte graduated with a doctor of occupational therapy degree from St. Ambrose University during commencement ceremonies.