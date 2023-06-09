Mid-Plains Community College

GED Program Graduates

Cambridge

Deborah Jones.

Cozad

Jessica Wright.

Culbertson

Samantha Baker.

Kearney

Anthony Sellers.

North Platte

Lu Beel, Seth Brown, Syianne Leslie, Kimberly DeLorme.

Ogallala

Brook Finley.

Paxton

Jackson Dyck.

Central Community College-Grand Island

President’s List

Callaway

Lynette Glendy.

Cozad

Samantha Blase, Tucker Knauss.

Dunning

Brett Downing.

Gothenburg

Jaxson Gundell.

Henderson

Caleb Weisheit.

Lexington

Carter Bowen, Cody Eldridge, Miriam Lemus, Margarita Lucero, Brooklyn Lul, Jarline Martinez, McKinna Moats, Yasin Mohamed, Finley Neher, Benjamin Raymundo-Ramirez, Silvestre Vargas-Carrasco, Marlene Vargas-Urbina, Brandon Zavala-Guerrero.

North Platte

Blake Barner.

Wallace

Morgan Lungrin.

Dean’s List

Cozad

Chelsea Land, Paw Moo, Perla Ruano, Aaron Sandoval, Beatriz Vazquez.

Curtis

Shannon Gudaitis.

Henderson

Zaya Stuart, Reagan Weisheit.

Imperial

Clay Meeske.

Lexington

Angel Arredondo-Lopez, Grace Avila-Gomez, Jack Caceres-Hernández, Angie Diaz, JoHanna Esquivel-Gonzalez, Enrique Flores, Alejandra Guerrero, Alexis Guerrero-Lopez, Cristian Loarca Bautista, Bridny Lorenzana-Ramos, Denise Mendoza Garcia, Diego Mosqueda-Hernandez, Jesus Prado-Reyes, Juan Tecla, Fransisca Walsh, Ben Ward.

McCook

Jadalyn Berry, Alex Hopkins.

Oconto

Gage Schledewitz.

Ogallala

Jillian Kelly, Brock Poppe.

Valentine

Anthony Benscoter, Dakota Krogman.

Whitman

Jaden Emerson.

Spirit Award

GRAND ISLAND – Amy Hill of Lexington received the 2023 Spirit Award at Central Community College-Grand Island.

The award recognizes employees who make a significant contribution to CCC, focusing on service above and beyond what is considered a normal part of their job description. Award recipients can be from the Grand Island Campus or Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers.

Morningside University

Dean’s List

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Jon Hodges and Tom Moss of North Platte were named to Morningside University’s spring 2022-23 Dean’s List.

Wisconsin Lutheran College

Dean’s List and Graduate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Isaac Ganoung of Halsey, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and received a Christian Leadership Certificate. Ganoung was also named to the college's Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. Isaac is a graduate of Nebraska Lutheran High School.

University of Alabama

Dean’s List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jacob Leger of Lexington was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall semester 2022.

St. Ambrose University

Graduate

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jordan Coe of North Platte graduated with a doctor of occupational therapy degree from St. Ambrose University during commencement ceremonies.