Tickets for the 2023 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1972 Pontiac Le Mans Sport, are on sale now at participating locations.

They will be sold everywhere the vehicle is displayed, at all Mid-Plains Community College campuses and at various area businesses.

The car will make its first public appearance at 9 a.m. Friday during the Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Antique Car Show and Parade in Memorial Park in North Platte.

The Le Mans is the 18th raffle vehicle produced by the college’s transportation division. It was restored by students in NPCC’s automotive technology and auto body technology programs.

Among the Pontiac’s many features are a LQ4 6.0L engine, 4L80 transmission, four-wheel disc brakes, a Kilduff shifter and Ford nine-inch, clutch-style Eaton Posi differential.

The car is painted in PPG Lightning Blue, boasts a custom hood and front valance and comes with air conditioning and cruise control amenities.

The Le Mans will tour the state throughout the summer, making appearances at car shows, parades and cruise night events. A schedule will be posted at mpcc.edu/academics/programs/classic-car-raffle.php.

A total of 10,000 raffle tickets will be offered at a cost of $10 each. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for students in the college’s transportation programs and to help offset the cost of producing the next raffle car project.

A number of businesses, organizations and individuals have offered to sell tickets. In North Platte, those include: Don’s Motor Company, Cohagen Battery Store, Levander’s Body Shop, Grandma’s Memories Antiques and Collectibles, Isabelle’s Auction House, A.J. Janas, Pat Smith, Jody’s Auto Sales and LKQ Corporation.

The Yellow Rose Lounge and Herrick Auto and Marine, in Curtis; Top Notch Auto and Towing and Moe’s Graphics, in Gothenburg; Kent Silvester, in Imperial and Neil Noel, in Beaver City will also have tickets.

Additionally, tickets will be available at the welcome centers of MPCC campuses in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine.

The drawing for the Le Mans will be 2 p.m. Sept. 9 during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park.