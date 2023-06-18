Nebraska’s Trout in the Classroom program is accepting applications through August to join the program and earn a scholarship for the 2023-24 school year, according to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission press release.

This program is for teachers interested in raising live fish in their classrooms and utilizing the tanks for countless lesson plans and everyday activities. Teachers will receive all the training and expertise needed to get their program up and running.

Trout in the Classroom is sponsored by the Nebraska Trout Unlimited Chapter 710 and coordinated by Nebraska Game and Parks.

For requirements or more information, visit outdoornebraska.gov and search “Trout in the Classroom,” or contact the program’s state coordinator, Grace Gaard, at grace.gaard@nebraska.gov.