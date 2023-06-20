LINCOLN —Keith County Republican Chair Christine Vail and Seward County GOP Chair Danna Seavers will represent the state at the Mid-West Fly-In June 26-27 in Columbus, Ohio.

“This is an honor to be chosen by our state leadership to attend this event," Vail said. "We are working all across the state to prepare for the 2024 primaries which are less than a year away. After the successful year in the legislature, we look forward to electing true conservatives to represent the people.”

Over the last few cycles, the RNC has hosted training and networking events around the country for state chairs, RNC members and state party staff, Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Eric Underwood said in a press release.

National Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has expanded the Regional Fly-ins to include county chairs.

“Danna and Chris are two of the hardest working party members in the field," Underwood said in the press release. "They continuously promote the activities of the party, how to get involved and show up and mentor others in new leadership positions.”