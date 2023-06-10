University of Nebraska Extension field days on Tuesday and Wednesday will include a wheat tour and activities related to this year’s TAPS competitions. Lunch will be served both days.

Activities on June 14 will also include an “Olympics” event in which attendees test their knowledge, and a cornhole tournament.

The June 13 activities will be at the Stumpf International Wheat Center near Grant. The tour of dryland and irrigated wheat plots will begin at 9 a.m. Mountain time. That will be followed by lunch at noon and a focus on the TAPS sorghum competition. All sorghum TAPS competitions moved to the Stumpf center this year.

In addition to a tour of the sorghum TAPS plots there will be a round-table discussion on the sorghum industry and a presentation on the data collected over the previous five years of the TAPS sorghum competition.

Events on June 14 will be at West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte, beginning at 9 a.m. Central time. TAPS competitions at WCREEC include both sprinkler and subsurface drip irrigated corn.

For the third year, attendees at the summer field day in North Platte will participate in Agronomic Olympics with new and unique events, while other planned activities include sensor company demonstrations and a guest speaker

The Olympics event bolsters experiential learning, as attendees compete in exercises of skill specific to TAPS management decisions, such as marketing, seed selection, and nitrogen and irrigation management. The top scoring participants will be receive prizes.

Ag technology companies, including the TAPS partnering soil moisture sensor companies, will showcase their products and answer questions.

After lunch, at 2 p.m., there will be a cornhole tournament at Pal’s Brewing Company for those who wish to participate. The entry fee is $10 per person and may be paid on the day of the event via cash or check. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Pals Brewing Company is at 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.

To reach Stumpf International Wheat Center from Nebraska Highway 61, just north of Grant: take Road 761 for one mile east, then Road 319 for 0.2 mile south.

Please register for the Tuesday lunch and TAPS sorghum events as soon as possible, at taps.unl.edu/taps-sorghum-afternoon.

Please register for the Wednesday TAPS events in North Platte as soon as possible, at taps.unl.edu/taps-2023-field-day

For more information about this year’s Nebraska wheat tours, including a schedule, go online to preec.unl.edu/unl-2023-wheat-tours.

For more information about the TAPS program, go to taps.unl.edu.