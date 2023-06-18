WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting nominations for Farm Service Agency county committee members for elections that will occur later this year.

All county committee nomination forms for the 2023 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1.

Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas for members. LAAs are elective areas for FSA committees in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction, and they may include LAAs that are focused on an urban or suburban area.

Customers can locate their LAA through a new GIS locator tool available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

Producers should contact their local FSA office today to find out how to get involved in their county’s election, including if their LAA is up for election this year.

To be considered, a producer must be registered and sign an FSA-669A nomination form. More is available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.