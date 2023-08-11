On Oct. 9 and 10, the best of Nebraska High School Class C girls golfers will come to North Platte for the state championship tournament.

The event is expected to draw 95 to 115 golfers from across the state to Lake Maloney Golf Course. Along with the participants, the area will see friends and family travel alongside their girls to support them.

There is a need for volunteers to assist with the NSAA Class C Girls State Golf Championship, Visit North Platte said in a press release.

Volunteer positions include scoring monitors, spotters, score card checkers and alternates.

“Volunteering is a great way to get involved with the community, and you’ll be able to help showcase what a spectacular area North Platte is,” the release said.

For more information regarding descriptions of volunteer positions, go to form.jotform.com/232004695990157. This link will also allow you to sign up.

While it is helpful for volunteers to have a basic knowledge of golf, it is not necessary. Each day,more than 50 volunteers will be needed.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Taylor Salas at Visit North Platte at 308-532-4729 or tsalas@visitnorthplatte.com. You can also go to form.jotform.com/232004695990157.

Priority is given to volunteers who can work both days of the tournament. Volunteers will receive coffee and snacks in the morning, lunch, and an official NSAA jacket. The deadline to volunteer is Sept. 15.