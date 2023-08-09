THEDFORD — A group of 4-H youth in the Sandhills used their experiences in the program to help a fellow 4-H'er who has experienced some health problems.

Nine Thomas County Achievers 4-H club members, including a Clover Kid, presented Oakes Miller a quilt at the Thomas County Fair Barbecue on July 29. Oakes, a 12-year-old member of 4-H in Hooker County, has experienced recent health problems, according to a 4-H press release.

"We have been doing a lot of trips to Omaha, trying to find answers to Oakes’ health issues," said Oakes' mother, Tami.

She gave up her place on the Hooker County 4-H council, among other groups, to concentrate on getting answers, while her son has been forced to give up some of the activities 12 year old boys do.

"To have other kids in another county, that don’t know him, do this for him is amazing," she said.

The Thomas County Achievers who worked on the project were Haxton Hoffman, Kennedy Hoffman, Hayden Hoffman, Chandler Pettit, Emerson Pettit, Ariata Scott, Rydell Scott, Piper Hanson and Shania Rinestine. Rydell was the lone Clover Kid who can’t wait to be a "real" 4-H'er in a couple years.

Oakes and his parents, Tami and Bryan, along with his sister, Hope, attended the fair July 29, where the quilt was gifted to its new owner. The 4-H'ers received a standing ovation.

"I’m taking this to Omaha next time to show my doctors," Oakes said.

The Thomas County 4-H'ers embarked on the project with the encouragement of Shaniya Albertus, central Sandhills area 4-H youth development assistant, Angie Pettit and Jacey Anderson.

They researched what Oakes liked. They learned he liked patriotic colors. The Assembly of God Church basement was where they came together during the week to compile and sew a quilt for Oakes using those colors.

Pettit is a skilled seamstress, so she led the 4-H'ers through the process, even having them sew at times.

"We were so thankful for the church allowing us to use their basement," Pettit said. "We would clean up every Saturday or when it was needed for other activities, then we would roll out the project on Monday."

4-H in Nebraska has over 25,000 youth enrolled in over 150 projects. Pre-4-H youth, ages 5 to 8, are called Clover Kids. Then, until they are 18, they can explore new horizons and "make the best better" in their chosen projects.