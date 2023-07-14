This month is a big month for me. Not only do I have a birthday, but I am looking forward to my 55th North Platte High school reunion.

So, I have spent a lot of time reminiscing about my high school and all the memories and good times I had with my friends.

One of my friends, who lives in California now is coming next week. In seven days, she will be here, and I am so excited. I am just as excited, many even more than I was as a kid. I remember thinking when I looked forward to something, I would think seven more “sleeps” and she would be here!

Whether is it a class reunion or a family reunion, memories of younger years always are part of the conversation. They include, where we hung out together, or where we went. And of course, the cars we drove and who had the coolest one.

I was fortunate enough to ride in my friend’s Mercedes-Benz at least once a week. Linda’s dad loved to refurbish cars, so she had green ’57 Mercedes with gray cloth seats. I loved how the blinker switch was inside the steering wheel. It was so cool.

She would pick me up at my house and we then make our way to Jeffers Street, go south to the Dog ’n Suds. The traditional route was then go north over the viaduct to 12th Street where we turned around and headed back to Dog ’n Suds. We would drive the route over and over again. It was affectionately known as cruising: passing friends and waving and honking. Gas was only 50 cents a gallon, so it was a cheap rendezvous.

Eventually we would finally park at Dog ’n Suds and order fries and a drink.

Memories are for sharing and we all need to encourage each other to do just that.

Ask any of your childhood friends to tell you five things you did together as teenagers and there will be no hesitation as they rattle them off.

Just writing about my memories, I am smiling from ear to ear. It is exhilarating!

I am so looking forward to every minute of spending time with old buddies. Everyone I think of provokes a memory and every memory is filled with joy.

There are times when I reminisce, I wish I could transport myself back there just for a little while to remember the fun and the friends and all the frivolity we felt as teens.

As I searched words to describe the importance of reminiscing, I was surprised to fall in love with a quote from Doctor Suess. It is perfect.

“Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”