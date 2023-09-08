I couldn’t wait to get outside today. It has been over a hundred for several days and this prevented me from being Linden Court’s greeter at the entrance.

Since the temperature is now pleasant and the winds have calmed down, it is prime time for me to enjoy the outside. The sky was blue, the clouds were billowing white and there were several people coming and going who also were enjoying the fall atmosphere.

However, it was time to come in when I saw Jeanie pull in and park. We have been working together on a project for days. We had a full fall to-do list to complete.

The first goal on our list was to declutter and organize all my paperwork. We dug right in and sorted. Before we were done, we had piles on my desk and all across the floor.

Our project didn’t get done in a day — oh no — it took three days, but it was so worth it. When we were finished, I smiled when I realized my file drawers were organized. Ta-da!

But we were not done yet. We still had cupboards to sift through. There are three of them and they were all jam-packed.

As Jeanie emptied each shelf in the cupboard, I saw items I had not seen for years. And some I did not know I even had. One bottle had an expiration date of 2016. I had many items that were duplicates, triplicates and even quadruplicates that had migrated to the back of the shelf.

Needless to say, it was good time for discovering that I did not need to buy any toothpaste, toothbrushes or mouthwash for the rest 2023.

Next on the agenda was my snack drawer. I am very frugal. If I open an individual bag of chips and eat half of them, I clip it shut and put it in my drawer or chair pockets. Jeanie found a dozen or more neatly clipped chips bags in my drawer, and a few more in my chair pocket. After seeing all those little bags, the light bulb came on. When I am done eating chips, just throw the rest away.

The cookies followed the same fate as the chips. My drawer is organized. I can now easily find what I need.

I get the newspaper three days a week, I now always share my paper: The first news section goes to Joy, the sports to Martin and the rest to the nurses station.

Before the fall cleaning project, the pockets on my chair were overflowing with newspapers, snacks and other miscellaneous items. Now, my pockets are neat and tidy.

I remember when I went out to lunch with Jeff. He was looking for something in my chair pocket and he had to he pull everything out and pile it on the table to find what we were looking for. I was so embarrassed. No more cluttered pockets for me!

So now, no matter where I look, everything is orderly. There is nothing overflowing in my file drawers, nothing lost in the back of any cupboards and my chair pockets are beautifully neat. My room has been decluttered. It is now in good order.

It is surprising how good it feels to have a place for everything and everything is in its place. It is almost like therapy. You come away feeling peaceful.

I highly recommend a good dose of decluttering. It’s good for you!