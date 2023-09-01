When I think about all the acts of kindness that have come my way, it gives me goosebumps. Just last week, my column said: "I cherish all the help from my friends."

Isn’t that the truth? As I have said many times, I need people to be my hands and feet. I told you about some of the special angels last week, and I want to continue to share this week.

Let’s start with Himmy and David. Not only did they drive my van, they ran errands for me, they tended to my van, they did my shipping and they often shared a meal with me.

When I had lunch with Himmy, and I was all finished eating, it was time for him to take over. He was like a food compacter; I don’t know where he put it but cleaned up every crumb. and when he was finished he made sure our table and surroundings were spotless.

David tended to my van checking my oil, filling it with gas tank. He took me to church each Sunday. David is a veteran, and he loves to be of service to other veterans.

Then there are all the people who bring me goodies and keep me stocked up on my favorites. Gloria brings me bread and her husband Bob, keeps track of when it’s treat time and reminds Gloria.

Peggy keeps me in chocolate. She knows how important chocolate is to my caregivers and me. Diana knows how much I love her pumpkin spice bread. She has this uncanny ability to know just when to bring it.

Bev makes the best craisin oatmeal cookies. She doesn’t just bring me a half a dozen, she make three dozen, so I can share them. I ask anyone who wants one of Bev’s cookies and they know exactly what kind.

When my friend Lynette was here from California for my high school reunion, she spoiled me rotten. We ate all my favorite foods, and she went above and beyond, running errands for me.

I talked to Job the other day and he told me he puts my column on his Facebook page every week. Often, Molly O’Holleran also shares my column on her page. That is so appreciated.

I also love to hear when someone tells me they send my column to their sister in Texas or their mom in Florida. That just warms my heart.

I want to end this column with two special poems. These poems are perfect. Enjoy.

Words could never tell you

How important you'll always be.

Just little things that you do

That are especially meant for me.

You always seem to remember

All the things to do.

That makes friends last forever

And share a bond so true.

I'm so glad God gave to me

Someone just like you.

He knew that you would be

One of the chosen few!

— Jacklyn N. Hayes

I think that God will never send,

A gift so precious as a friend,

A friend who always understands,

And fills each need as it demands,

Whose loyalty will stand the test,

When skies are bright or overcast,

Who sees the faults that merit blame,

But keeps on loving just the same,

Who does far more than creeds could do,

To make us good, to make us true,

Earth’s gifts a sweet contentment lend,

But only God can give a friend.

— Rosalie Carter