McCook Community College is still accepting registration for this year’s community tour as part of the Buffalo Commons Storytelling and Music Festival. Seats are limited.

The Boots, Bronc, and Branding Irons tour is set for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the college.

The day begins at the High Plains Museum in McCook where tourists will board a bus for the Nebraska Bull Service. NBS is a cattle industry service managing genetics that help the entire beef industry move forward.

Following that, tourists go to the West Sale Barn to learn about the cattle sale process. Jake Riley, from Kearney, will take to the sale arena with his unique brand of cowboy poetry and storytelling. Then it’s a sale barn lunch complete with homemade pie.

The tour will finish back at the High Plains Museum with stories and art exhibit by western artist, Brandon Bailey, from Scottsbluff. He is one of 17 members of the prestigious Cowboy Artists of America.

Advanced registration for this tour is required. Cost is $30 and includes lunch.

Call McCook Community College to register at 308-345-8122.