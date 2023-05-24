Mid-Plains United Way will have its annual meeting open to the public at noon on June 27. The nonprofit will hold the meeting at the Wells Fargo Building in the boardroom, 315 N. Dewey St. in North Platte.

Mid-Plains United Way is a local nonprofit that fundraises for other local non-profits holding a 501(c)(3) status. The organization runs an annual community campaign each year to fundraise for these nonprofits. The entity helps combat many local issues including; child abuse and neglect, elderly hunger and nutrition, homelessness, Veteran PTSD, substance abuse and so much more, according to a press release.

Go to the Mid-Plains United Way’s website at midplainsunitedway.com for more information.

However, they also help with connecting resources. When a business has goods to donate, they help place those donations. When someone needs help, they direct them to an organization that can provide them with food, utility assistance, etc. They also work with other organizations to overcome obstacles that our community is facing.