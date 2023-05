Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The North Platte Municipal Band brings in the summer season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Cody Park Shelter.

The concert includes traditional marches, music from the movies and a special selection for the kids in the audience. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly.

For more information and to follow the band schedule, check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/npmuniband.