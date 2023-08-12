The latest rendition of Music on the Bricks took off with rhythm, blues and some honky-tonk. On Friday and Saturday, the downtown Canteen District filled with lawn chairs and music enthusiasts to listen to bands including Drew Phillips Band, Top Shelf Country and the Platinum Pearls.

George Lauby, co-chair of the event, said he met these musical acts through getting to know members of the community. Many of the acts featured folk or country-style playing as well as old hits played with a little country twang.

“It’s kind of the heart and soul of Nebraska, this area especially. It’s a big country music place,” Lauby said.

One act, the Platinum Pearls, showed up at an open mic night in North Platte and now tour through Nebraska playing shows. They started out as a husband and wife duo.

“The wife has got a tremendously powerful and expressive voice,” said Lauby.

He said he met their saxophone player one night playing in the streets of downtown North Platte, listening to the sounds of his instrument reverberating off the buildings.

Lauby said this year Music on the Bricks took place twice, with the first in May. He said it fills in the gaps between other area events.

“That’s the idea,” he said “to get people a chance to get out of their chairs and shake their booties a little bit.”

The Flatrock Roller Derby team runs security on the event. Skaters could be seen rolling around the area and running the gates. If you thought you were clever enough to sneak in through one of the side alleys, they would politely guide you toward an entry table to pay the admission fee.

“We started them about three years ago and they do a great job,” Lauby said. “You know, they’re just assertive enough to do the job!”

Other attractions included vendors, a juggling act, beach balls, hula hoops and a bounce house for children.