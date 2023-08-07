The NCTA Heifer Link initiative was launched at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in January 2015 as an integral part of the Ownership Advantage Program. With Heifer Link's introduction, students are given a chance to receive a bred heifer during their fourth semester.

This year, Hadley Sayer of Wallace took advantage of this opportunity to support his goal of expanding his operation raising purebred show cattle in Nebraska.

Under the guidance of experienced faculty members, the Heifer Link program aims to equip students with hands-on knowledge and skills crucial for successful careers in animal agriculture. Students participating in the program gain valuable experience in livestock management, animal husbandry and overall farm operations.

Apart from the day-to-day responsibilities, students also participate in projects related to livestock production, nutrition and genetics. These projects provide an additional avenue for students to delve deeper into the field of animal agriculture and contribute to advancements in the industry. They also gain hands-on experience in reproductive management, including artificial insemination and pregnancy diagnosis.

Beyond the campus, Aggie students have the opportunity to work on the ranch crew to care for NCTA's expanding herd at the 2,147-acre Leu Ranch, at adjacent campus cattle facilities and participate in internships with cattle ranches and feedlots, gaining invaluable hands-on experience.