CURTIS — From now until Nov. 1, high school seniors and transfer students from Nebraska applying for the 2024-25 academic year are eligible for a waiver saves applicants the $45 application fee at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. The fee waiver code is "NCTA."

“The waiver program has been part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families,” said NCTA Associate Dean Jennifer McConville.

In recent years, the Nebraska University system has implemented an online common application, allowing prospective students to apply to any or several NU campuses simultaneously. They can list their preferences for types of academic programs and campuses on the application.

To apply, go to ncta.unl.edu/apply-now or call Admissions Recruiter Gaylene Stinman at 1-800-3Curtis (328-7847).