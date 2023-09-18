The State of Nebraska is conducting a internet service satisfaction survey to determine the quality of internet available to households throughout the state. The survey will also help determine how confident citizens are at using internet tools available to them, the state said in a press release.

The State of Nebraska Digital Opportunities team is conducting an online survey at go.unl.edu/nedigitalequity to gather this data from Nebraskan households.

The survey will allow Nebraskans to indicate how many computer devices (e.g., laptops, smartphones or tablets) they have in their home, the quality of their broadband service, their ability to use the internet and more. The survey must be completed by Sept. 27.

“I would like to encourage Nebraskans to participate in the survey and help the State of Nebraska better understand and address the digital needs of residents,” said Ed Toner, chief information officer for the State of Nebraska. “Having access to the internet and appropriate devices, as well as having the digital skills necessary to use these technologies, is becoming necessary to access healthcare, financial services, education and other necessities.”

The survey, conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is a component of the State of Nebraska’s State Digital Opportunities Plan being developed by the office of the chief information officer in conjunction with the Nebraska broadband office’s broadband planning efforts. The development of the State Digital Opportunities Plan is funded through a grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

“Collecting this data is really the foundation of beginning to understand, prioritize and formulating solutions to the most important digital needs and skills of Nebraskans,” said Patrick Haggerty, director, Broadband Office, Nebraska Department of Transportation.

To learn more about the Nebraska State Digital Opportunities Plan, go to nitc.nebraska.gov or broadband.nebraska.gov.