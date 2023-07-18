Nebraska Extension is offering a live Zoom class on Aug. 16 to help train any employee responsible for cleaning up bodily fluids. This training is designed to teach food service employees, janitorial or business maintenance personnel the importance of properly cleaning up bodily fluids to avoid spreading disease.

Norovirus is a highly contagious pathogen. Those who contract this nasty bug may experience gastroenteritis, which is inflammation of the stomach and intestines, which leads to diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pain. It only takes a very small amount of norovirus particles to make you sick, and it can spread easily in enclosed places such as day care centers.

To register and submit the $10 per participant payment, go to go.unl.edu/barfbucket.

For more information, contact Brenda Aufdenkamp at 308-532-2683 or baufdenkamp1@unl.edu.