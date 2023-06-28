LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation welcomes applicants for the Nebraska Rural Radio Foundation Scholarship in honor of Max and Eric Brown. From trade school to training and other college credits, non-traditional students who are committed to living in a rural Nebraska community are eligible to apply for awards up to $2,500.

“Rural communities are at the heart of Nebraska. Keeping them vibrant means future successes for agriculture and ensuring the traditions of small towns are preserved. This scholarship supports individuals who are dedicated to protecting the vitality of rural Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is accepting applications for the 2024 scholarships and will award up to $2,500 to non-traditional students, ages 25 and older, living in Nebraska’s rural communities. Applicants must be pursuing an education in Nebraska including, but not limited to, community college, technical school or training programs in any field of study.

“Rural communities need all kinds of professionals to thrive. The beauty of this scholarship is no matter your field of study, your commitment to staying in rural Nebraska makes you a candidate,” Schafer said.

Past winners have sought EMT training, master’s degrees and nursing degrees, among other things. With this scholarship, they were able to ease some of the financial burden of continuing their education while staying committed to their rural Nebraska communities.

Through consecutive careers as general manager of KRVN and volunteer leadership roles for numerous agricultural organizations, Max and Eric Brown dedicated their lives to serving rural Nebraska. This scholarship continues a legacy of support for farmers, ranchers and their communities.

Applications can be found at nefbfoundation.org and are due Aug. 1.