LINCOLN — Nebraska Farm Bureau has announced a partnership with SpaceX's Starlink to expand broadband in Nebraska.

The partnership will provide Farm Bureau members with two months of free service, a $200 value when subscribing to Starlink for high-speed broadband internet service in remote and rural areas in Nebraska, according to a Farm Bureau press release.

To take advantage of the member benefit, go to nefb.org/benefits and sign-in as a member. Find the Starlink benefit and use the link to sign up as a new customer for Starlink service.

You must use the link provided by Starlink to Nebraska Farm Bureau to receive the two months of service free. The Starlink kit is mailed to you and takes minutes to install. You will see a credit on your Starlink statement for the first two months of service.

You must be a member of Nebraska Farm Bureau to receive this discount. If you’re not currently a member, go to nefb.org/join or call 402-421-4466.

"Internet access is a necessity in modern agriculture and for the continued success of the small towns our farmers and ranchers rely on daily," said Mark McHargue, NEFB president. "After extensive support and work on the process, Nebraska Farm Bureau is excited to work with Starlink. Starlink’s model of providing quality broadband in Nebraska is revolutionary. Working with Starlink will help ensure quality internet service is delivered to all areas of the state.”